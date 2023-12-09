ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thousands of people from communities near and far, attended the ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Festival in Seneca Falls on Saturday.

The town of Seneca Falls is widely believed to be the inspiration behind Frank Capra’s holiday classic, It’s A Wonderful Life. Visitors come to “The Real Bedford Falls” to take part in the four-day festival which includes Mrs. Martini’s Pasta Dinner and the Wonderful Bonfire and Tree Lighting with Santa and more.

The Wonderful Parade featuring The Bedford Falls Mediocre Marching Band, the Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes, and many other local groups is a community favorite alongside the Wonderful 5k.

Cast members from 1946’s It’s a Wonderful Life attended the events, offering autographs and hosting presentations about the making of the movie.

To bring an end to the festival on Sunday, the Bells of the Real Bedford Falls will ring throughout town to honor those who have impacted the community’s lives.