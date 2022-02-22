ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For three straight days, houses have been struck by bullets overnight.

Overnight Sunday police say two 11-year-olds were nearly shot when their house was struck by gunfire on Ripley Street.

Overnight Monday police say a 38-year-old woman was struck by gunfire when her house was shot on Roycroft Drive.

Overnight Tuesday, four occupied homes were struck. Two homes on Durnan Street, one on Clifford Avenue, and another on Mason Street.

The new troubling trend has left six homes with bullet holes, something Lt. Greg Bello with the Rochester Police Department says is not okay.

Investigators said no suspects are in custody and the investigation is still underway meaning they are still trying to determine whether or not these incidents are connected.

“Some are certainly related and some aren’t related. Every gunfire in the city is not tied into each other. When we say that, at the time, the street may not be related to that street. But certainly, there’s a potential that some of these incidents are in fact related to each other,” Lt. Bello said.

Regardless of whether these shootings are connected, the three-day trend is alarming to much of the community.

“You never know what’s on the other side of that wall. That window, that door. Just the other night, we had two 11-year-old children that were nearly struck with gunfire while sitting inside their house,” Lt. Bello said.

Lt. Bello said if you know somebody who has an illegal gun or someone who is involved in a dispute, to seek help before it turns violent or possibly deadly.

“Really working with those groups, Pathways to Peace, with SNUG to try and get ahead of some of these disputes and making sure everyone’s aware of these resources that are out there to help people with their disputes before it leads to pulling the trigger on the gun because once you once you shoot that gun, once that bullet goes out, it doesn’t come back,” Lt. Bello said.

No suspects are in custody from any of the four shootings that occurred overnight Tuesday.