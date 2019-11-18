This day in history: Susan B. Anthony arrested 147 years ago for voting illegally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On November 18, 1872 Susan B. Anthony was arrested in her Rochester home.

The champion of the women’s suffrage movement was arrested for illegally voting in the presidential election 13 days prior.

Weeks later, at her trial, she was fined $100 and found guilty of voting illegally “without having a lawful right to vote.”

She never paid the fine.

Nearly 50 years after her illegal vote and subsequent arrest, 48 years to be exact, women would be allowed to vote legally in the United States.

Next year marks both the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, and Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday.