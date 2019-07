Brighton police have arrested another man for a bank robbery in Brighton last September.

Forty-five-year-old Edwin Velasquez is charged with robbery and grand larceny as part of the robbery at the Citizen’s Bank on South Clinton Avenue.

Velasquez is the third person to face charges in the case; Kelly Kalish and Francisco Jimenez were arrested in October for the crime.

As of Thursday morning, he was being held in Monroe County Jail, according to the jail roster.