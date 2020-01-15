Third student involved in Albion school threat pleads guilty in family court

ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — The third student involved in the plot against the Albion School District has pleaded guilty in family court.

According to Orleans County District Attorney Joe Cardone, the student pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy.

Because this case is handled in family court, the judge could determine the type of punishment they want to impose on the accused.

The other two students involved in the plot also pleaded guilty last week.

All three of the students involved in the case will be under probation supervision until they are sentenced.