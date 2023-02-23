ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third-prize-winning Powerball ticket was sold in East Rochester on Wednesday, according to the New York Lottery.

Lottery officials said that the ticket — worth $50,000 — was bought at a Wegman’s store on Fairport Road in East Rochester.

The winning numbers from Wednesday evening’s drawing was 11, 19, 39, 44, 65, 07. The current jackpot is estimated at $119 million — with a value of $61 million if the winner opts for cash.

This announcement has come one week after the winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim the prize. This ticket was sold in California.

The next drawing for the Powerball jackpot will be held Saturday evening.