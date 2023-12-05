ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four third-prize-winning Powerball tickets were bought in New York, one of which was in Rochester.

According to the New York State Lottery, a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Roc Petro on Buffalo Road. The other tickets were sold in Cooperstown, Newburgh, and Yonkers — all of which are also worth $50,000.

As of Tuesday morning, the estimated jackpot for the Powerball is estimated to be $435 million with a cash value of $204.8 million.

The most recent lottery win occurred near the end of November when a top-prize-winning Take 5 ticket was sold at Herrema’s. That ticket was worth $33,271.50.

The next drawing for the Powerball will be on Wednesday, December 6.