Three-alarm fire broke out at apartment complex on Monroe Avenue and Rosedale Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A three-alarm house fire broke out in a home on the corner of Monroe Avenue and Rosedale Street on Tuesday around 10:20 a.m.

Firefighters urge motorists to avoid the area while they work to contain the fire. Billowing smoke could be seen from the First Federal Building downtown.

View from First Federal Plaza of the Monroe Ave. fire. Heavy smoke drifting northeast. #ROC pic.twitter.com/KgRww2jUoP — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) June 9, 2020

More than 80 firefighters were on scene to battle the fire that started in the roof and grew to damage about nine units in the building. Firefighters on scene said because of the intensity of the fire and the conditions outside, they had to pause for a moment and regroup before tackling the fire.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

