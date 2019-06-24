Therapy horse visits Creekview Rehabilitation Center

A miniature horse from Kaseys Cast-A-Ways Fun Farms made its way to Creekview Rehabilitation Center in Rochester on June 24.

The horse, Cupid, is a part of the “Happy Horse Pet Therapy Program”. Cupid, along with other horses, travels to healthcare facilities throughout the region.

The most recent stop was Creekview Nursing, where the patients are receiving care for special needs and memory loss. Cupid lived up to his name and all of the patients fell in love with him.

“It reaches people in a different way. People have this association with horses, especially ponies that can be very therapeutic,” said Linda Cole from Kasey’s Cast-A-Ways. “To bring a dog in, to bring bird in is pretty cool for pet therapy, but the pony it just blows their mind. It’s amazing it really is.”

The miniature horses visit 32 facilities each year.