BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Have you ever wanted to name a shredder? Well, here’s your chance.

A machine made famous for its crunching capabilities needs a name. The shredder, viewed for hundreds of hours by people all over the world, is based in Brockport and housed by a leader in the industry of e-scrap: Sunnking.

This local “celebrity” gained his stardom thanks to “Stream the Shred.” Live, uninterrupted, 24-hour viewing of electronics being destroyed into hundreds of recyclable pieces of metal and retired technology.

Brockport’s @Sunnking has a live webcam that shows junk devices being destroyed and it’s oddly satisfying to watch https://t.co/sgAQhf5SSj pic.twitter.com/6qmpHxWtaj — Maureen McGuire (@MaureenMcGuire8) August 11, 2021

Rumored to debut in its own Netflix original dubbed Crunching Hurts in 2023, the shredder is responsible for taking apart more than 10 million pounds of recycled devices like smartphones and keyboards each year.

It helps keep our planet more environmentally stable while providing an easy, safe way to dispose e-waste for New York State businesses — and now it needs a proper title to go along with it.

That is why Sunnking wants you to help.

The company is asking residents and businesses across the state to submit their best and most creative names ahead of March 18, using the contest form found here: Name the Shredder Contest.

Winners will have the opportunity to bask in the glory of naming the world’s most famous shredder, made public on the company’s website and live-streaming feed and claim the following:

Sunnking Swag Bag

Four tickets to Six Flags Darien Lake, or Rochester Americans

Four tickets to a Rochester Knighthawks game of their choice

“We’ve seen people name boats, snowplows, zoo animals, so why not give them a chance to enjoy naming the machine that recycles their unused devices,” Robert Burns, Sunnking’s Marketing Director said. “The contest is a fun way to connect with our community and promote the impact of responsibly recycling their electronics and the data security process behind it.”

According to officials, five finalists will be announced on March 28. The public will be able to vote on their favorite submission on the company’s website.

The winner will be announced on Thursday, April 14th.

Additional information on the services provided by Sunnking can be found on their company’s website. Videos, info-graphs and evidence of the shredder’s true powers are also provided.