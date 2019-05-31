The water level on Lake Ontario has reached the record height set in 2017
The level of Lake Ontario has officially reached the record height set in 2017 and it is expected to continue to climb.
According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the water level on Lake Ontario is now at a height of 248.95 feet. The high lake level combined with a freshening northwest wind means a high risk of flooding later on Sunday and Monday.
A number of local homes and businesses along the lakeshore have already been impacted by the high waters this season.
This week, Governor Andrew Cuomo suggested the higher lake level is the "new normal" and has announced a long term plan to begin rebuilding the shoreline to better protect it from future flooding.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
