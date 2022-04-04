ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play has unveiled a new space, called The Play Lab. They say the renovations are part of The Strong’s ongoing $60-million expansion project.

The Play Lab is a total of 800-square-feet. There, kids can “invent, construct, and create” with a wide array of tools and materials that are at the facility. The Play Lab will be open Saturdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Access to the lab is included in the admission ticket.

“The Play Lab allows children and their families to explore self-expression through activities that cannot be performed in the larger museum due to the level of equipment, guidance, and supervision necessary to undertake such activities in a safe, controlled, and educationally meaningful way,” says Cathy DeBellis, The Strong’s director of public programs in a statement. “It will be the perfect hub for learning, creative expression, and innovation.”

Each month has a different theme and explores a different kind of making: