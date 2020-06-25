1  of  74
The Strong can be visited in Minecraft recreation for two more days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Virtual events will probably be a cornerstone of life for at least the short term, but gamers especially have figured out how to make them more entertaining. Not too long after RIT students recreated their own campus in Minecraft, the National Epsorts Association has decided to do the same to another local institution.

Gamers can now visit The Strong National Museum of Play — World Video Game Hall of Fame and National Toy Hall of Fame — for two more days, Thursday and Friday June 26. Gaming times are limited from 10am-5:30pm. It does cost $10 for 90 minutes of play, but proceeds benefit The Strong and NEA. You can register to play here.

In the Minecraft world, players can not only explore the museum, but engage in interactive exhibits, can acquire tokens to customize their own characters.

The whole invited is called “Build Your Community” event.

“We all need to continue to enjoy the mental and social benefits of play, including those that gaming and esports provide,” said Steve Dubnik, president and CEO of The Strong in a statement to News 8.

“Minecraft is more than placing blocks in a virtual world,” said Lori Bajorek, president of the National Esports Association, a in a statement. “It is a virtual world where we can all come together to play, which is very much needed during this time of social distancing and remote learning. We are proud to partner with The Strong, to engage in a digitized world and experience some ‘social connecting.’”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

