ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With RSV cases on the rise locally and nationwide, Pfizer has recently announced advancements for an initial vaccine to help treat the virus.

Rochester-area medical specialists spoke on what this could mean if and when the vaccine is fully approved.

“Right now, RSV is accounting for the majority of respiratory infections in our community and likely nationwide,” said Dr. Emil Lesho of Rochester Regional Health.

With the prevalence of RSV in our region and beyond, local health leaders say they’re encouraged by a new, pending vaccine from Pfizer.

Dr. Steven Schulz, a pediatrician for Rochester Regional Health, says he’s treating a significant amount of RSV patients. It’s in combination with a variety of illnesses growing worse this season, he says, compared to previous years.

“Now that people aren’t wearing masks, we’re seeing those same infections we’ve always had around coming back full force in addition to COVID. It’s not a surprise we’re seeing what we’re seeing right now,” said Dr. Schulz, “It’s very exciting there’s potential vaccines on the horizon that could really help limit how serious RSV might be in the future.”

Pfizer is currently the only company to develop a vaccine for RSV that could be distributed in a range from infants through older adults, the two groups at highest risk.

While the vaccine still needs an official sign-off, doctors estimate the process may be accelerated.

“It’ll be fairly quick or relatively quick, because the FDA has designated a breakthrough study that accelerates the whole process. Perhaps, in a few months, we’ll have all of those boxes checked. The sooner, the better. We can’t get them fast enough,” said Dr. Lesho.

Pfizer’s RSV vaccine will go for peer review before the company seeks approval from the FDA, CDC, and ultimately, the advisory committee on immunizations.