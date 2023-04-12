ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Opening this weekend, The Company Theatre’s season continues with “The Seagull” at the School of the Arts Black Box Theater in Rochester.

This is a new version of Anton Chekhov’s famous story examining the delicate relationships between family, love, and art.

Two of the main stars were guests on News 8 at Sunrise. They say “The Seagull” is considered a turning point in the history of theatre.

“If you’re coming into ‘The Seagull’ fresh, you’re going to come into a very real like it could happen any day situation where you just have a family, some friends, a play getting put on and then everything changes,” Philip Detrick, who plays Konstantin, explained.

“It is kind of a slice of life play, we’re not doing this big extravagant fairy tale sort of theatre like it was before this play,” Jess Ruby, playing Nina, told News 8. “It’s very rooted in realism, it’s about the text not the plot.”

Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for students and seniors over 65.

The production runs through April 30.