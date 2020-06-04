1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

The salon divide: To open or not to reopen in phase two

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Hair salons and barbershops were allowed to open under phase two of New York state’s reopening guidelines, and some did.

Others, however, are deciding to wait until phase three or four. Nicole Ilasi owns a salon in Batavia, and wanting to do things safely for her clients and her business, she’s holding out for right now.

Ilasi says she’s waiting because the guidance from Albany about reopening feels rushed and contradictory on PPE, testing, and a number of other areas. Since her job can involve being up close and intimate with clients, it’s already deemed a higher-risk service.

MORE | Rochester, Finger Lakes region advances to phase two of reopening, effective immediately

She says the paperwork on liability, state fines, and getting sued are a huge issue when it comes to reopening, and is urging her fellow salon owners to exercise caution. Ilasi and others have been seeking legal advice. 

“[The lawyers are saying] don’t go back to work until phase three,” Ilasi said. “This is just riddled with liability and in the case of testing, there’s a whole can of worms with negligence there. So, if you get tested before work, and in the time period while you’re waiting for results, you’re working, and the test comes back positive, and through contact tracing a client of yours test positive for COVID, and goes back to you, there’s liability there. You can be sued.”

Ilasi says she’s hoping there will be clearer legal reassurances from the state in the next couple of weeks. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss