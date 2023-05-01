ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Within the proposed state budget from Governor Kathy Hochul is a statewide ban on natural gas in new properties built after 2025. Prohibiting gas stoves for cooking and heating homes and buildings constructed after two years from now.

The group We Act for Environmental Justice is confident this policy can pass all branches of the state government to improve the air quality within homes due to fewer chemicals burning off gas stoves. Meanwhile, Rochester Fireplace Inc. worries the legislature is overlooking safety risks in cases when the power goes out leaving people with no energy backup.

Since taking over as president of Rochester Fireplace Inc., Cameron Rayburn has noticed more people turning to wood fire stoves recently as the debate shifts towards outlawing natural gas lines on new properties. Otherwise, no new homeowners would be able to heat their homes when the power goes out.

“Home generator systems tend to run off natural gas and those aren’t things that will be integrated into developments that are electric-only tracks,” Rayburn explained. “You’re not going to be able to use a gas portable generator to take care of an all-electric home.”

Natural gas fireplaces and stoves are still popular among Rayburn’s customers due to their energy source costing less than electricity. He argues some developers might also switch to propane as a source to cook indoors if natural gas is outlawed.

“In certain situations, it’s going to spur more propane use for areas that do not have natural gas lines,” Rayburn continued. “Which wouldn’t be constructive because that is closer to a fossil fuel as it’s refined from crude oil.”

Leaders with the non-profit We Act for Environmental Justice did a study finding households in New York with gas stoves are exposed to 190% more Nitrogen Dioxide than people with electric stoves. Reaching levels above what the World Health Organization and EPA recommend staying healthy.

“We transitioned affordable housing from gas stoves to induction stoves and we saw a great improvement in indoor air quality,” Annie Carforo said. “Specifically, a decrease in air pollution like nitrogen dioxide which can exacerbate respiratory illnesses like asthma.”

In Governor Hochul’s plan, this ban on natural gas lines would only apply to properties built after 2025. But the We Act for Environmental Justice says in their report, natural gas to cook and heat up buildings counts for 30% of greenhouse gas emissions statewide. And push for induction electric stoves instead.

“A meal that takes about 20 minutes to cook on a gas stove will take 6-8 minutes on an induction stove,” Carforo added. “So, you’re actually using less energy over time because of how efficient the stove cooks.”

Statement from RG&E:

“NYSEG and RG&E have proposed a plan to upgrade its grid across its service territory to support the clean energy future and respond to evolving demands for electric and natural gas service. We work in tandem with New York State and the Department of Public Service, as well as other agencies, and legislators to realize these transformational goals. We remain committed to helping the state meet its goals while ensuring that we continue to provide safe, reliable, and affordable service to our customers.”