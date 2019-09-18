The Promenade at Erie Harbor Park opens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new Promenade at Erie Harbor Park officially opened in Rochester on Tuesday.

The promenade is located off of Court Street next to Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. It connects nearby walk-ways on the Genesee River Trail area and is outfitted with benches, lighting and landscaping.

The new promenade is part of the Roc the Riverway project which will total more than $5 million worth of improvements.

The city also announced the details of Roc the Riverway weekend. That event will be held October 4, 5 and 6.