The Perfect Granola partners with Foodlink, creates jobs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Foodlink has announced a new partnership to keep mouths fed and food banks stocked.

The organization is working with the Perfect Granola Company to produce allergy-free, ready to eat granola pouches.

They’ll be used in food banks around the state and will be available for schools in allergy-free rooms. The Perfect Granola CEO said this is a dream partnership.

“Partnering with Foodlink is just the perfect partnership because we can produce the product here, create jobs, expand the fellowship program and have our allergy-free New York State granola that everyone was begging for,” said The Perfect Granola founder Michele Liddle.

These granola pouches will be the first in New York State grown and certified ready to eat products.