The Park Ridge Auxiliary 90th Anniversary

The Park Ridge Auxiliary is celebrating their 90th anniversary Tuesday. The volunteer organization has dedicated to raising money for Unity Hospital.

It all started when the hospital was on Park Avenue in the 1920s, and 25 women wanted to find a way to help.

Currently, the Park Ridge Auxiliary is an organization of more than 250 women and men who remain dedicated to the original mission outlined in 1929.

To date, the Auxiliary has gifted over $7 million to the health system for the benefit of patient care. In addition to its many fundraisers, the Auxiliary manages and staffs the hospital campus gift shop.

