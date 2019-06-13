The NACA seeks to make home-ownership easier for Rochester residents

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America came into Rochester to help residents purchase homes.

The NACA says Rochester has a need for homeownership, but people don’t always have the resources.

After they go through counseling and financial training, the NACA says that people are eligible for the “NACA mortgage.” It’s a thirty-year mortgage with no down payment and includes home purchase and rehab, and 3.5 percent interest.

As people look for homes, the corporation urges people to also look their own personal expenses.

“Homeownership is more than just getting a mortgage. When you get a mortgage, to sustain home ownership and be successful at it, you’re going to have issues along the way, and you need to have money saved up for when that issue happens,” said NACA representative Benjamin Codjoe.