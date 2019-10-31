The miracle man: A lifesaving story

Editor’s note: Check back at 8 a.m. EST Friday for the extended edition video and article of this story.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Heart Association says more than 350,000 heart attacks happen every year out of hospital and only about 10 % survive.

One Canandaigua man beat those odds with the help of his family.

Richard Vantroost had a massive heart attack earlier this year, but he wouldn’t be here to tell his story if it wasn’t for the quick action of his daughter and wife and of course paramedics.

His daughter and wife rushed to call 911. While paramedics rushed to their home the dispatcher instructed Richard’s wife to perform CPR.

The moments were frightening intense, but the effort was life saving.

“You could help somebody else like in my situation or even something that wasn’t like this,” said Richard Vantroost.

“It was very tough. I saw my dad. Your dad is always supposed to be the strong one. and the roles got reversed. he needed us to be strong,” said Lor Vantroost, Richard’s daughter.

