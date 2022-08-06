An American Flag hung outside the entrance to the Mall at Greece Ridge for the walk. (News 8 WROC/Jay Gardner, Chief Photographer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To honor fallen Rochester Police Department Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, Operation Patriot Foundation held a charity walk at the Mall at Greece Ridge Saturday morning.

At around 8:45 a.m., OPF began alongside police fire, and military personnel with a short ceremony to honor the officer who lost his life in the line of duty.

The morning also brought several speakers to the podium, including the sister of slain RPD officer Daryl Pierson, who also lost his life in the line of duty in 2014.

A minimum donation of $10 was required for those participating in the walk. The first 100 participants who donated $25 or more received free memorial tee shirts.

“It’s been a very trying time for law enforcement — not just by the passing of Officer Mazurkiewicz, bunt also just a lot of changes over the past few years, the spikes in violence,” Jeffrey Lafave, RPD Patrol Commander, said at the walk. “When organizations put together events like this… it reinvigorates our men and women in uniforms to go out and serve their communities the way that they’re supposed to.”

OPF has held two previous walks at the mall, for Officer Pierson, and Walk for West Webster Firefighters in 2013. The former raised $10,000, and the later raised $3,600.

All proceeds from the walk will be presented to the family of Officer Mazurkiewicz.

OPF is a Rochester-based, volunteer-run organization founded on September 14, 2001, in direct response to 9/11, according to organizers. They held their first fundraiser on September 30, 2021.

Extended Footage