The latest COVID-19 numbers in Monroe County

Local News
(Credit: iStock/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health released the county’s latest numbers of those affected by the coronavirus on Sunday.

Seventy-one Monroe County residents have died from the virus. There are 1,016 positive cases in the county and 97 are hospitalized. Thirty patients are in the intensive care unit.

The DPH said 426 residents have recovered from the virus.

In Monroe County 573 people are in mandatory quarantine and 239 people are in isolation.

According to the DPH, 9,704 people have been tested for the virus.

There are 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Saturday.

These new individuals include:

–          1 Female in her 20s

–          2 Males in their 20s

–          1 Female in her 30s

–          1 Female in her 40s

–          1 Male in his 40s

–          1 Male in his 50s

–          1 Female in her 60s

–          2 Males in their 60s

–          1 Male in his 70s

–          3 Females in their 80s

–          1 Male in his 80s

–          1 Female in her 90s

–          3 Males in their 90s

