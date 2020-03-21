The Holiday Inn Downtown closes due to low occupancy numbers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- The Holiday Inn Downtown announced it will temporarily close. It will re-open May 1, 2020. Paul Kemp, General Manager for the hotel said it received thousands of dollars in cancellations impacting rooms and events.

Management also cited state mandates that say not to allow gatherings of 10 people or more and CDC recommendations on social distancing as a reason for the closure.

Almost all of the staff in the 217 room hotel have been laid off and are begin encouraged to apply for unemployment. There are no guests in the hotel currently.

Kemp said it was a difficult decision.

“This is the most difficult decision I have made in my career – particularly because of the impact it will have on our employees and their families. We have built a wonderful team of employees who love to take care of our guests, which made this decision even more difficult. I have been in hospitality for over 40 years and have never experienced anything like this before. The safety and health of our guests and employees are our number one concern and we look forward to getting back to some semblance of normal in the near future.” said Kemp.

All business from May 1 and beyond has not been impacted and the hotel is booking events May 1 and after as usual.