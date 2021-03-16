The Highlands at Pittsford held in-person visits for assisted-living residents and their families

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — A year ago, out of the many difficulties that come from living during pandemic, one sticks out for many:

Not being able to see loved ones in nursing homes.

For the first time since then, some families were able to have in-person visits today at The Highlands in Pittsford. Today had many joyous moments for residents of The Highlands today, as loved ones were able to reconnect after a whole year, that was mostly spent across from one another along the digital divide.

“It was great to walk into her home environment,” said Anne Swantz was able to visit her mother, Helen Cameron. “To be able to see how she is in this environment.”

Cameron has dementia, and is hard of hearing, which has made Zoom calls difficult. Swantz also faced another difficulty while away from her mom.

“During this period of time, my father also passed away,” she said. “And so it was difficult to not be able to grieve as a family, to not be able to support my mother during that.”

Their family is tight knit, which can make the common room visits challenging with no privacy.

But in the comfort of Helen’s apartment, they can do something that brings them joy.

“We’re a big game family, so anytime we played euchre her presence was missed,” Swantz said. “She’s a big euchre player.”

Julie King is another resident of The Highlands. She describes the feeling of being able to see her family in person as “enormous excitement.” Plus she gets an added perk:

“It’s wonderful, it’s a year! I haven’t seen my daughter in over a year,” King said. “Plus she brings her dog.”

King also says that the supportive staff of The Highlands has been her key to staying mentall healthy.

Laurelwood Assisted Living Director Jen DiOrio says that this connection allowed her team to make fast decisions, and make sure that everyone was communicating safely to ensure safe in person visits.

“It means everything, this is the first light at the end of tunnel,” DiOrio said. “It gives us hope.”

The Highlands also held a celebratory luncheon for residents and their families today.