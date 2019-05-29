The Harmon Connection

Last week’s Senior PGA Championship was the first major in over 50 years without Craig Harmon as head pro at Oak Hill. But Craig’s younger brother Billy was there, to support his friend Jay Haas as he was inducted into the Hill of Fame.

Harmon was Haas’ longtime Caddie and credits the pro and the game of golf for saving his life.

“My first thought was it was a gift of sobriety. I wouldn’t have been alive if I continued to live the way I lived,” said Harmon.

For 26 years, Bill Harmon has been clean and sober. No success in his life has been as important.

”Alcoholics and addicts that are in recovery receive gifts that are wrapped in different packages. They are not things, they are experiences.”

Harmon wears the logo of his foundation while he caddies. He and his wife started the Harmon recovery foundation in 2010. Since then the two have raised over $2.5 million dollars for drug and alcohol treatment programs.

“It has exceeded anything that we ever thought of. alcohol and addiction destroys families and our mission is to bring families back together, and we have.”

Harmon is quick to thank those that have helped him in his own life. Though he stopped caddying for Jay Haas in 1987, the two remain close friends.

“He is a major champion many, many times over in the game of life. I think that’s why I was so proud to see him inducted because I believe it’s not just about being a good player, it’s a lot about who you are and when you look at the names on that list, it’s pretty cool to see jay and my brother Craig on it, that also has great meaning to me.”

Now 68, Harmon admits he spends time reflecting on his life. Through triumph and heartache in the Harmon family, Bill is forever grateful.

“No matter what we’ve contributed to the game, we could never give enough back for what we’ve received. If I try to look at it unemotionally, I think, wow, that’s a pretty cool deal. I’m the luckiest dude in the world.“

The world is better for it.

