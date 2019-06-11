The Green Light Bill continues to stir up controversy

ROCHESTER, NY — (WROC) — A controversial bill is causing a heated debate in Albany and here in Rochester. It’s called Green Light New York. If passed, it would allow undocumented immigrants in New York to apply for a drivers license.

The bill is currently pending a vote in the Assembly and is receiving criticism from local leaders.

“The legislation in front of us now does not follow the law,” said Cheryl Dinolfo, Monroe County Executive. “In fact by issuing a license to an illegal immigrant really recognizes that you are breaking a law.”

Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello, who is running against Dinolfo for county executive, says he also has a problem with the current legislation.

“What goes back to if you take a broader view of it is the failure of the federal government to really deal with the immigration issues we have in this country,” said Bello.

Governor Andrew Cuomo supports the bill and says he will sign off on the bill if passed. He believes the bill would improve road safety.

Lauren Deutsch, an immigrant advocate with the Worker Justice Center of New York, wants to remind leaders the Green Light Bill was not designed to solve the problems with immigration.

“This is about a specific issue in the state of New York. It is about getting to work safely and businesses having the people they need for the workforce,” said Deutsch. “This is not a federal immigration fix and it is not designed to be.”

But if the law is passed Bello says he is ready to carry out the law.

“If the state assembly passes the bill and allows for a drivers license for undocumented immigrants I would absolutely carry out the law in Monroe County,” said Bello. “I think we have seen here in Monroe County with our previous clerk where they decided to pick and choose which laws to follow. I think that is just inappropriate.”

Cuomo is not sure if the bill will get enough votes to pass. Republicans have been unanimous in their opposition against Green Light in the Assembly and the State Senate. Now there are some Democrats who are having doubts about the bill.

If the bill does pass, New York will become the 13th state that allows illegal undocumented immigrants to apply for a drivers license.