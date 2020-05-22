The ‘Great Debate’ keeping Greece neighborhood connected

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Hang a left on Wembly Road in Greece, and you’ll notice one front lawn right away- the yard of Stephanie Woodward and Ryan Chalmers.

But it’s not just flamingoes and garden gnomes making their place stick out. It’s “The Great Debate” with a new question every day, written on a white board, to keep neighbors connected.

“We see a lot of people walk by, and we can’t really talk to them because we can’t get close, so we decided to start the great debate as a way to communicate and still be distant,” said Woodward.

Thursday’s poll? Twix or Kit Kat. Other polls pitted barbecues against picnics and Superman against Batman.

One young voter was eager to vote today “because of the chocolatey caramel, and I just love Twix.”

“[It] also gets us motivated to walk outside and have fun,” another said.

The ‘Great Debate’ engaging one Greece neighborhood during the pandemic: new questions every day for folks young and old coming by. It’s a pretty unique thing keeping folks in that area connected, and I’ll tell you all about it on @News_8 at 11. pic.twitter.com/AJIpxrywbn — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) May 22, 2020

Right next to the “polling center” a supply cabinet, filled with food, disinfecting wipes, and other necessities. Anyone who needs something can take it.

“This is kind of our way of being able to give back in some way to those who are more impacted than us,” said Chalmers.

“You shouldn’t have to worry about whether or not you can get what you need in times of crisis,” said Woodward.

The “Great Debate” and supply closet are two ways Chalmers and Woodward are keeping the neighborhood engaged. And speaking of which – they’re engaged!

“Hopefully, if the pandemic dies down, we’ll get married in October,” said Woodward.

Either way, that wedding’s a ways away. On their minds for now– figuring out the next day’s “Great Debate” topic.