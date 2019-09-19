The Golisano Restorative Neurology and Rehabilitation Center turns 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Golisano Restorative Neurology and Rehabilitation Center has reached an important milestone. It has been helping people recover from traumatic neurological disorders for thirty years.

The center offers a full range of therapies under one roof. It’s the only comprehensive neurological center of it’s kind in the area.

“In many places they have these services but they are not under the same coordination so they are separate,” said Dr. Mary Dumbovy, vice president of the Neurosciences Institute.

This allows patients to receive coordinated care without going to another medical provider.

“Sometimes they may not get to the right person because someone in another department because someone doesn’t perceive the need correctly,” said Dumbovy.

The center uses many technologies to help put their patients on the road to recovery.

“If it wasn’t for this place I not be standing here,” said William Wagner a former patient.

William Wagner suffered a pulmonary embolism last year. He spent two months in the rehabilitation center. He says he is grateful for the technology and care from doctors that got him back to work as a checf in record time.

“Basically it got me to walk again to talk again. Basically they helped me get back to work,” said Wagner.

The rehabilitation center provides services to more than 500 patients a year.