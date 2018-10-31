The garbage plate debate Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - The two candidates running for New York State Attorney General, Republican Keith Wofford and Democrat Letita James, might be a touch confused when it comes to garbage plates, a Rochester culinary staple and tradition.

Wofford apparently said garbage plates originated in Buffalo, while James was not exactly sure what one is. WROC News went to the Garbage Plate source: Nick Tahou Hots on West Main Street in Rochester, to gauge reaction from customers, and through it all, one politician arrived to set the record straight for their campaign.

Upstate New Yorkers generally know a garbage plate is a dish from Rochester, served with some combination of home fries, macaroni salad, beans, meat, onions and sauces. Customers at Nick Tahou's felt "disappointed" the two AG candidates seemed confused on the culinary concoction. "They're right from here. Over 100 years," one hungry luncher stated. A young woman, who had yet to have a garbage plate, even knew where they originated, saying to run for office in New York State, "You have to know that."

At the end of the afternoon, the Republican candidate for New York State Attorney General came into Tahou's, packed with a portable podium and campaign gear to clarify his earlier remarks on the garbage plate originating in Buffalo. Keith Wofford said he did not intend to say that and, "Everybody knows the garbage plate is from Rochester, but of course, to know that, you have to know what one is, unlike my opponent (Leticia James)."

Putting a finishing touch on the confusion raised at the Attorney General debate, restaurant owner Alex Tahou proclaimed, "We are the one and only trade marked garbage plate. So if you've never had a garbage plate here, you've never had one."

Nick Tahou Hots is located on West Main Street in Rochester, and has been serving the city since 1918.