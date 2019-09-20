The field at Frontier Field is being replaced ahead of the 2020 Red Wings season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A staple of our area will be getting a facelift.

At a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Monroe County and the Rochester Red Wings announced that Frontier Field will be replacing the field itself. The stadium is not only used for sporting event but other things like concerts.

The current field has been there for 12 years but has suffered a lot of punishment from Rochester weather.

“We’ve experienced a couple of dates over recent seasons when the field hasn’t drained well after a downpour. Even though that rain may have come earlier in the day. When we have to postpone under those circumstances it is costly and disappointing to our fans,” said Red Wings President and CEO Naomi Silver

Construction will begin next week and is expected to be finished by March just ahead of the first Red Wings game of 2020.