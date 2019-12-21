The Buffalo Bills are relevant, and ‘Bills Dad’ is thrilled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dick DeGroat grew up in Friendship, NY, loving the Bills, watching the greats. But his online persona – “Bills Dad” – started three seasons ago when the bills opened against the Jets. He recorded a parody of “Benny and the Jets.” He posted it to Twitter, and now releases a parody song video every week previewing the game.

This one is ahead of today’s Bills-Patriots matchup.

Bills Dad. Week 16. “Rock You Brady” After many takes… singing about Saturday, I get to the end & say “See you Sunday” LOL. Oh well. Oops! pic.twitter.com/uMBljVE3T8 — X-Dick DeGroat “Bills Dad” (@DickDegroat) December 20, 2019

“We’re having a lot of fun with it,” DeGroat said.

The videos are both loose and polished.

“Training, no, but a lot of experience with it,” DeGroat said.

And the rewards are commensurate with the fun.

“The best part about it is to get to know so many great people, good, hard working people, very generous people,” DeGroat said.

DeGroat on the Bills’ relevancy:

He’s since become famous to Bills fans across the country.

We asked him how it feels for the Bills to be in the national spotlight, again.

“This is great, I love what’s happening,” he said.

DeGroat calls it “incredible” and “strange,” and remembers what it was like to expect to win.

DeGroat on “best Bills team since:”

“I think we’ve all changed, those of us that were around back then have changed internally, and we lost track of that feeling,” he said. “It’s just fun to win again, and it’s fun to have a team you can love. I love what Coach McDermott and GM Brandon Beane are doing, they’ve built a culture, and a team that’s very much a family, an they’ve made us feel a part of it.”

But even with all of the national attention, DeGroat and “the Bills Mafia” are looking ahead, and they love to have the chip on their shoulder.

DeGroat on if the Bills beat the Patriots:

“It’s kinda fun to fly under the radar a bit,” he said. “I think the Bills are going to surprise some people, they may make a much deeper run in these playoffs than anyone expects them too.”

DeGroat also tells us that when he doesn’t have his “Bills Dad” jersey on, he’s a minister, a limo driver, and works at Ravenwood golf club.