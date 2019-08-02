Adventure Place will be new entrance at Strong National Museum of Play

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The Rochester City Council recently endorsed a proposal from the Strong National Museum of Play to apply for a state grant. The grant is for $500,000 and will help fund a new entrance at the museum.

“Helping to educate and entertain more children. Helping to educate and entertain more adults, and then have the economic impact is a true dream come true,” said Steve Dubnik, President & CEO of the Strong National Museum of Play. “To create a new entrance to the museum and turn it so it would be facing a new street and recreating an adventure place that was a new funding source we applied to.”

Renderings show the new Adventure Place facing Manhattan Square Drive. It’ll be vibrant, pedestrian-friendly, and have a broad green plaza. The total cost of the entrance renovations cost $693,200. A site the CEO says he can’t wait to see.

“For me, I think this would be a lifetime fulfillment of completing this project,” said Dubnik.

There’s been the construction of a multi-level parking garage and a new Neighborhood of Play that’ll feature many amenities. Museum officials said they hope it’ll attract more visitors in the coming years and spark new tourism to the Flower City.

The president of the museum said their attendance numbers had been tremendously growing, and all of these expansion projects couldn’t be more timely.

“When this project is completed, we expect that number to grow from 600,000 people per year to one million. Most of the million, incremental 400,000 people will come from outside of New York state. That’ll have over $130 million impact to the Rochester community every year from people coming here and staying here,” said Dubnik.

The museum’s major expansion stems from an initiative of revitalizing Rochester’s inner east loop. According to Dubnik, everything is scheduled to be completed by 2022.

