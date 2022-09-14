ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Have you ever wondered how your favorite farm creates their corn mazes every year? The corn maze creation process differs depending on where you go. Some farms have upgraded their technology, while others have been doing it the same way for years.

The longest running corn maze in the state over at Long Acre Farms is one of those places that has stayed with their original process since it first started in 1998.

Audrey Allen, part owner and manager at Long Acre Farms, said the farm works with a company called The Amazing Maze.

“We give them a theme that we want every year and then they design the corn maze for us,” Allen said. “We have kept it very old school since the very beginning, so we basically turn our cornfield into a giant piece of graph paper, so we put in posts on all four sides they have letters and numbers and we connect them with twine”

Once the field is mapped out the maze design is then blown up onto graph paper, and a group of 2-3 people walk square by square flagging where they want the paths.

“We do all of this when the corn is just a couple inches high so we can see across the field, see the design,” Audrey said.

Other places such as Wickham Farms have adopted newer technology with a planting method that Bill Wickham says has evolved over the years.

Bill Wickham, owner and president at Wickham Farms says, “Now it’s very high tech, so actually our corn maze, we’re working on design back in spring. We have somebody who comes in and plants the maze with a GPS controlled planter that will actually shut on and off the individual row seeder when it needs to and so when corn comes up way back in June the maze is already cut. It’s really, really cool.”

So while some places have their corn maze methods down to a 2-decades long science, others have adopted these high-tech ways to make their corn paths as equally a-maize-ing, and accurate as the next.

The theme for the corn maze at Long Acre Farms is about celebrating bees and the good things they do for the environment, and Wickham Farms’ corn maze theme celebrates 100 years of fun at the Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp.