ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last week, Keith Williams was found guilty on all counts in the attempted murder trial of Rochester Police Officer Denny Wright.

The incident happened back in October of 2019. According to prosecutors, Williams stabbed officer Wright in the face and lower body, and as a result, Wright lost his eyesight permanently.

Those involved say this incident could have ended a lot differently had it not been for the help of some good Samaritans. One of those good Samaritans was U.S. Postal Service mail carrier Ramique Hill.

Hill said his life changed forever that day on Peck Street. He was on his daily route when he heard gunshots and rustling coming from a residence.

“My first thought was ‘somebody needs help: call the police.’ I called them and they asked me to look in, and from that moment, everything changed in my life,” Hill said.

Rochester Police Officer Denny Wright was attempting to remove Keith Williams from his home as requested by his family. That call turned violent when Williams began stabbing Officer Wright in the face and upper body. Hill helped hold Williams down, preventing him from continued attacks, and preventing Wright from further injuries.

“I still like, wish I could have just been there earlier, you know, because he didn’t deserve what happened to him. You know, his family didn’t deserve that,” Hill said. “From then on, I just have a whole different outlook, not everybody’s bad. What can we do? We can protect each other.”

Hill said his life will never be the same after that day and that he has a new respect for law enforcement that he didn’t have before.

“Some people want to just be good human beings and service their community and do everything that they can to make it a safer place for their family,” Hill said.

Over the past three years, Hill has been honored by RPD, USPS, and the National Association of Police Organizations. He said while the recognition is appreciated, his heroic acts are just a part of who he is.

“It was something in me that just said, ‘do it.’ We only get one life. Make it count,” Ramique said.

Due to Hill’s heroic acts and the recognition he has been receiving, he is currently being scouted for a new survivor-type show called Million Dollar Island!