ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local leaders and West Herr auditorium partnered Monday to give out Thanksgiving dinners to 300 families in the area.

This year over $100,000 dollars in turkeys and 5,000 bags of food were given away. Volunteers from various local organizations met at the theater to pack up and deliver the dinners to the families.

Some of the organizations involved this year include Aenon Missionary, First Genesis, and Helping Hand Missionary Baptist churches as well as Keeler Park Apartments, Refugees Helping Refugees, and Saint Andrew’s Food Cupboard.