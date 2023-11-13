ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A ‘thank you’ celebration was held Monday for the record-setting Wilmot Warrior Weekend.

The gathering celebrated the fundraiser, which for the first time stretched over a weekend and featured a walk, a run, and a bike ride.

The Wilmot Cancer Institute says they saw the largest ever turnout in terms of participation and money, with over $325,000 raised. Wilmot Cancer Institute Board Member Ralph Olney was thrilled with the turnout.

“The enthusiasm that we had from the community, the participation and then the donations were just unbelievable,” he said. “We had over 1,400 runners on Sunday, we had almost 1,000 walkers, we had 300 bike riders. We had never done this before so it was just an exciting weekend.”

It was also announced Monday that next year’s Wilmot Warrior Weekend will be held from September 19 to September 22, 2024.