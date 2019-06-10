Tenants escape house fire on Ernst Street

A fire broke out at a house in Rochester on Ernst Street on Saturday shortly after 4:30 a.m.

A crew with the Rochester Fire Department was able to arrive to the scene in under four minutes.

Fire could be seen coming from the first floor with an exposure problem, the fire crew said.

RFD said the house received extensive damage throughout and is unlivable.

The Red Cross assisted with housing for three adults.

RFD said the house did have working fire detectors which alerted the tenants who were able to escape safely.

No one was injured. RFD determined the cause of the fire was from unattended cooking.