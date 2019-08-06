Temporary work finished to secure west pier at Little Sodus Harbor

SODUS, N.Y. (WSYR) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has completed temporary measures to secure the west pier at Little Sodus Harbor, located in Fair Haven, New York on August 1, 2019. Photograph taken August 6, 2019.

“The Army Corps completing this temporary fix on the West Pier is an important step in the right direction and I thank them for their work, but a permanent long-term fix is needed ASAP. With high water levels yet again plaguing the Village of Fair Haven and Little Sodus Bay Harbor, I am urging Army Corps to immediately allocate emergency funds for a permanent repair this year, and then get moving on construction,” said U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer.

“I am pleased that the Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has recently completed temporary repairs to fix the damaged pier on Little Sodus Bay,” said U.S. Representative John Katko. “This past year, high water levels along Lake Ontario have caused serious damage to property and infrastructure in Little Sodus Bay. I was pleased to bring the Army Corps to see this damage firsthand, and applaud their quick work to complete these necessary improvements.”

This work was expedited with site inspections by Corps of Engineers’ technical experts occurring through March, April, and May, the contract being awarded on June 11th to Armitage Architects, Inc., and the work commencing as quickly as July 9, 2019. Now the temporary repair is complete ahead of the original completion date, which was expected to be sometime this fall.

“The early completion of the temporary measures on the west pier signal a strong partnership at all three levels of government,” said David Romano, USACE Buffalo District Deputy District Engineer. “Our local, state and federal stakeholders were influential in enabling Army Corps of Engineer’s technical experts to get to the site quickly, and implement temporary measures to slow further deterioration.”

The repairs completed consisted of three attachment types, type 1 and 2 attachments, consisting of yellow brackets with a purpose of preventing further damage to the sheet pile, and the type 3 attachments, made-up of cables attached to the damaged steel sheet pile to secure it to the land-side of the pier. The type 2 attachments are longer and at the south end where the sheet pile is further away from the concrete cap than other sections of the pier. Also, a six foot fence has been installed around the damaged concrete pier cap.

A more permanent repair will be needed for the damaged section and the project will have to compete against other federal infrastructure needs across the Nation, for limited funds, before repairs can be implemented. Until the pier is fully repaired, it is recommend that the public stay away from the damaged sections.