Temporary closure of U-R Medicine Noyes Health Urgent Care in Geneseo

It's been a lovely Tuesday with partial sunshine and afternoon temperatures climbing above freezing. Now that the sun is down, temperatures will be dropping into the 20s into the evening hours. This will likely result in a few slick spots, particularly secondary roadways that weren't treated. Otherwise, expect a gradual increase in cloud cover on an otherwise quiet night as temperatures start warming into the 30s after midnight.

Wednesday will feature southerly flow and plenty of clouds as temperatures climb toward 40 degrees into the afternoon. A potent cold front will sweep through by early evening, driving scattered rain/snow showers into the area. While this system doesn't have a ton of it's own moisture to work with, it has plenty of cold air. Our lakes will provide the moisture, setting the stage for significant lake effect snows off both Lakes Erie and Lake Ontario. Ample lake induced instability and high snow ratios will combine to produce accumulations that could exceed a foot on a highly localized basis. Wind flow Wednesday evening through Thursday is SW, so our region will only be influenced by the Lake Erie band. This flow tends to drive a primary band in the general vicinity of Buffalo toward Batavia. As such, Winter Storm Watches remain in effect for Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties. But even within these counties, snowfall totals will vary wildly contingent with the placement of these bands. This same band will flutter toward the Rochester area at times (especially southwest Monroe county), but snowfall rates and totals will decrease dramatically by the time that band gets into Monroe.