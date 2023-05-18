ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local students spent the day soaking up the sun in Ellison Park Thursday.

It was all for the annual Envirothon — an event spanning over three decades.

Teens from local schools competed in a friendly competition, showing their knowledge in a variety of topics, including a current issue that changes every year.

The focus this year — adapting to climate change.

To prove their skills, students took tests and presented what they learned.

“Some schools have dedicated clubs for this purpose,” said Monroe County Conservation Program Specialist Jacob Kearney. “Coming into the school year, they take some time out to study for this and enjoy it. They just like to get outdoors, they like to see some friendly competition between other schools, other peers.”

The winners of the competition will represent Monroe County in the statewide competition held at Hobart and William Smith Colleges next week.

From there, students have a chance to compete nationally in July.