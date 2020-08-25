Teens begin training in Greece Police Academy

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) —Teens have started training in the Greece Police Department’s Teen Police Academy. With law enforcement in the national spotlight in recent months, the goal of establishing good community relationships and educating teens about law enforcement is important now more than ever.

Gianni Rinaudo is participating in this year’s Greece’s teen police academy to learn more about how to get involved in law enforcement.

“I want to help my community as much as possible and this is definitely a great outlet to get started in. It’s immersive and you learn a lot and it’s a great experience for anybody, even if you’re not looking for something in law enforcement,” said Gianni Rinaudo, Greece resident.

11 high school aged teens were accepted into the week long academy.

Teens like Lauren Dauphinee, who recognize just how important programs like this are, as community police relations dominate national conversation this year.

“It really shows that just because yes there are a few bad cops out there, there are so many more good cops and so many more good police officers that do such amazing work in the community and everything and we need them,” said Lauren Duaphinee, Greece resident.

The academy is a mix of classroom and hands on learning. Teens will go through training such as building a criminal case, safely handling firearms, or physical training lessons, all with the hopes of educating the youth and in turn building community relations in Greece.

“It’s really all an opportunity to help bridge those gaps between the community and law enforcement, and i think we do a really good job here and the teen academy is just an example of that,” said Sgt. Jared Rene, Greece Police Department.

Students who make it through the academy will graduate this Friday.