Teenager rescued by friends after nearly drowning

Rochester, NY (WROC-TV) A reported drowning occurred Tuesday night after a boat started taking on water.
Six teenagers were fishing on a boat in the Quarry Pond on Clover Street. The boat could no longer take the teens back to shore, and they were forced to swim.
One of the boys went under the water and lost consciousness. His friends were able to pull him to safety and revive him by performing CPR.
All six teenagers are expected to be OK.
