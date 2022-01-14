                                                 
Teenager hospitalized after being hit by a car near Scio St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 16-year-old is being treated for minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Scio and Woodward Street around 6 a.m. Friday.

Police say the victim was hit by the vehicle while crossing the street toward an incoming school bus.

He is now receiving treatment for non life-threatening injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital, according to officials. There are no charges filed at this time; an investigation into the incident is underway.

