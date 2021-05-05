Teen suspect in fatal armed carjacking attempt indicted by grand jury

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Anthony Jacobs, one of the teenagers charged with second degree murder after the death of 71-year-old Richard Sciascia, was indicted by a grand jury on at least one felony count Wednesday.

Jacobs was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Due to the indictment, that will no longer happen.

Jacobs turned himself in to Gates Police Friday, pleading not guilty. The other suspect, 16-year-old Edgar Tolentino, was arrested and charged with second degree murder in April.

The two face charges in connection to an April 7 armed carjacking attempt on Buell Road in Gates. The victim, 71-year-old Richard Sciascia, did not survive.

Police said the suspects were being investigated for a series of armed carjackings and thefts beginning in Florida and spanning the east coast up to Genesee County, Livingston County, and eventually Monroe County.