ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say a 13-year-old was struck by a car Saturday evening on Monroe Avenue.

Authorities say officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 960 block of Monroe for the report of a person that was struck by a vehicle in the roadway.

Officers located a 13-year-old who was struck. Police say it appears the teen ran into the roadway in front of the vehicle which had the right of way.

Police say the teen was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with critical, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the police, no charges have been filed at this time.