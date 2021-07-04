Teen seriously injured after shooting near Lark Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 16-year-old male was shot overnight Sunday in Rochester. Officers with the Greece Police Department located the victim on the 100 block of Falmouth Street and say he had been shot at least one time in his upper body.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say Monroe Ambulance transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. The victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

While investigating the RPD learned the shooting happened in the area of Driving Park Avenue and Lark Street just before 1 a.m.

Police do not have anyone in custody in connection to this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 as the investigation remains ongoing.