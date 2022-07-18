ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of two Rochester teens who pleaded guilty to a deadly armed carjacking attempt in Gates was sentenced Monday.

Edgar Tolentino was sentenced to 20 years to life behind bars for his role in the death of Richard Sciascia.

Sciascia, 71, was fatally shot along Buell Road on April 7, 2021, when Tolentino and Anthony Jacobs attempted to steal his car. Tolentino and Jacobs were both 16 years old at the time.

Tolentino pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in June.

“With crimes like armed carjackings on the rise in our community, it is imperative that we hold offenders like Edgar Tolentino accountable,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said at the time. “We are pleased that Tolentino has taken responsibility for this crime and will spend the next two decades reflecting upon his heinous actions that resulted in Mr. Sciascia’s death.”

Jacobs also pleaded guilty. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Sciascia was remembered by loved ones in April, 1 year after the fatal shooting.