ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that took place late Saturday afternoon. The first shooting took place on Weld Street near Scio Street just after 4 p.m. While officers were investigating at the scene, a 30-year-old man arrived to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle. The man had been shot at least one time. The RPD says the victim’s injury is not life-threatening.

About an hour later the RPD was called to a shooting on Flint Street near Lloyd Street in Rochester. The RPD said a 14-year-old boy had been shot and was taken to SMH via private vehicle before officers arrived to the scene. Officers say the teen’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The RPD says there are no suspects in custody for either shootings. Anyone who has further information is asked to call 911.